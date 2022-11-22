Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $1,153,728.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Hippeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marriott International alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

MAR stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 46.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,007.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.