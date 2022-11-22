Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded up $29.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.44. The company had a trading volume of 138,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,655. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.