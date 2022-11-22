Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. 491,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,460,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $140.70.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

