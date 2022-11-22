Marsico Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.17. 68,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $488.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

