Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $79.77 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 246,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,766,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 3.9% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 81,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,787,000. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.97. 48,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.