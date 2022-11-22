Marsico Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CP stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 169,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,632. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

