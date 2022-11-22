Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $279,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Mastercard by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 72,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.