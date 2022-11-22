Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 20,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.50. 82,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $330.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

