Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Maximus by 51.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Maximus by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.