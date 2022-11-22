MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 15,175 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 461,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,635. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

