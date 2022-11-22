MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

SYK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.13. 16,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.