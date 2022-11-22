MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 20,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $683.96.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

