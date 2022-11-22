Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was down 7.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $169.79 and last traded at $169.79. Approximately 619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.15.

Specifically, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

