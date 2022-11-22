Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.47 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.42 or 0.01647476 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00014042 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00035387 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.77 or 0.01662091 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

