Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $226.98 million and approximately $5.39 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00104667 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

