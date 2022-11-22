Metis (MTS) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.12 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00465370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.76 or 0.28550582 BTC.

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.