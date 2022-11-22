MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $77.21 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $77.21 million and $3.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $17.53 or 0.00108300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.16 or 0.99991911 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00230842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.40828072 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,395,677.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

