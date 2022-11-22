Michael C. Hatcher Sells 6,942 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chuy’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 90,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,374. The company has a market cap of $577.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

