MiL.k (MLK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.76 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $61.38 million and $4.76 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

