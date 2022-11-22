Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of NERV opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.38.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
