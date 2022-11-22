Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

