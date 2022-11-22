Mirror Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.31 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $13.20 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

