Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

