Morgan Stanley Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

