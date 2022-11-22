Morgan Stanley Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $56.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

