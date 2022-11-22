Morgan Stanley Raises The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $150.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.81. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,045. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

