National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.83.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 282,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,547. The company has a market cap of C$33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.22. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$105.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.