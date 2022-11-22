National Bankshares Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Tender

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HCG traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.41. 855,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.41. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$44.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Capital Group

About Home Capital Group

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.