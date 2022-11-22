National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 294,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 588,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.