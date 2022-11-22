Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells $1,133,579.04 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Eugene Sheridan sold 263,109 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $1,076,115.81.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance
NVTS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 592,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Featured Articles
