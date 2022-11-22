Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells $1,133,579.04 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 21st, Eugene Sheridan sold 263,109 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $1,076,115.81.

NVTS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 592,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

