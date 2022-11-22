Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 103,538 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 592,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,090. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

