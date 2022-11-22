Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00009734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $31.70 million and $37.00 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,669,784 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

