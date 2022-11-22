NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 1,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 552,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.
NerdWallet Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
