NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $66.28 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

