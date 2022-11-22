New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 7.8% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 33,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,710,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $805.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.33.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

