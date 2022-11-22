New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.58. 1,393,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,496. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

