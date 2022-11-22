NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 5.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 150,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,788,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

