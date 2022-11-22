NFT 1-Day Volume Hits $873.35 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $667,121.33 and $873.35 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,496.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00231519 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01696776 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,213.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.