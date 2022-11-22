NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. 130,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

