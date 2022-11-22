NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

