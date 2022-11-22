NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.25 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. NKN has a total market cap of $45.14 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009285 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00463363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

