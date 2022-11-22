Noked Israel Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,800 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

