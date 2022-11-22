Noked Israel Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Noked Israel Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 496,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
