Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.89.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
