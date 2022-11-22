Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.