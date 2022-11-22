Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 123,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,289,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.82%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

