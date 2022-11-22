Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $231.14 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

