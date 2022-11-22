NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $116,780.40 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $116,780.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

NG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,233. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several research firms recently weighed in on NG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.