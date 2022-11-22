Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

