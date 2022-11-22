Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.42% of NU worth $245,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $8,029,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NU by 69.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $93,181,000. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 429,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,078,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU Profile

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.