Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

