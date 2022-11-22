Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.09.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

